Rajahmundry Couple Killed in Riyadh, Son Dies Mysteriously

Hyderabad: A couple from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh were murdered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, while their teenage son died under mysterious circumstances. Gali Ravi, employed as a senior network engineer at an insurance company, and his wife Sridevi, a teacher at Delhi Public School, were stabbed to death. Their son Prabhakar, a Class 12 student appearing for his CBSE annual examinations, was later found dead near a building.

Local media reports suggested that Prabhakar had stabbed his parents, ordered food online, eaten it, and then died by suicide. They claimed he was addicted to online gaming and attacked his parents after being scolded.

Relatives in Rajahmundry strongly rejected this version. They said Ravi had more than 30 stab wounds, while Sridevi also suffered multiple injuries, but there was no blood on Prabhakar’s clothes. They alleged that unidentified persons had murdered the couple and pushed Prabhakar from a high-rise building to make it appear as suicide.

Relatives stated that Prabhakar was in a relationship with a Jordan-based girl from his school, and her parents had confronted and threatened Ravi and Sridevi a month earlier. They insisted that Prabhakar was close to his parents and would never harm them.

They demanded a full and transparent investigation by Saudi authorities and appealed to the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to intervene and help resolve the case.

Cyber criminals dupe Hyderabad doctor of ₹10 lakh

The city cybercrime police on Saturday registered a case against cyber criminals who cheated a 69-year-old woman doctor from Banjara Hills of ₹10 lakh on the pretext of investment in trading.

According to police, the doctor lodged a complaint stating that she had received a call from one Madhu, claiming to represent an Australian investment platform engaged in institutional trading. The caller explained that investors would be guided to invest in shares for higher profits.

She was added to a WhatsApp group, where the group administrator, Rajesh, persuaded her to invest in daily trading. The complainant said she first transferred ₹10,000, followed by ₹5 lakh, to bank accounts provided by the accused. The next day, she transferred another ₹5 lakh, and the accused confirmed receipt of the payments. They then asked her to invest an additional ₹5 lakh, promising returns of ₹31 lakh.

The doctor informed her husband, who looked into the matter and realised it was a scam. When she attempted to contact the accused, their phones were switched off and there was no response.

Based on her complaint, the Cyber Crime police registered cases of cheating and other offences under relevant IT sections against the accused.