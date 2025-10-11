Raj Bhavan, SIPB Projects Get Cabinet Nod

Vijayawada:The state Cabinet has approved investment proposals worth Rs 1.27 lakh crore, giving a major boost to AP’s development drive.

Further, in a significant boost to capital Amaravati’s infrastructure and industrial growth, the e-Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu approved the construction of a Rs 212.22 crore Governor’s residential complex in Amaravati. Approval was also given for a slew of state investment promotion board (SIPB) proposals attracting multi-billion rupee investments.

Detailing the Cabinet decisions to the media, information minister Kolusu Parthasarathy said the Amaravati Raj Bhavan project includes a Governor’s mansion, ceremonial durbar hall, Governor’s office and staff quarters, to be built as RCC structures with high-end MEP systems under lump-sum percentage tenders. The complex would enhance constitutional protocol facilities, raise Amaravati’s status as the permanent capital and anchor long-term urban development.



Summing up the approvals, Parthasarathy noted that since June 2024, the Cabinet has sanctioned 149 proposals worth Rs 7.37 lakh crore in investments, translating to nearly 6.97 lakh job opportunities.

From the SIPB’s portfolio, the Cabinet cleared transformative projects aimed at job creation and economic acceleration. IT and data centre investments topped the list, with Google-affiliated Raiden Infotech India Pvt. Ltd. securing approval for `87,520 crore AI-powered data centre facilities spread over 480 acres in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts, generating 200 direct and thousands of indirect jobs.



Imaginnovate Tech Solutions (`140 crore) would develop an IT logistics hub in Bheemili, creating 2,600 jobs, while several renewable energy proposals would add gigawatt-scale capacity under the AP Integrated Clean Energy Policy, 2024.

In tourism, international hospitality brands received green lights with incentives and land allocations. Amaravati would see the rise of two 4-star hotels — Courtyard by Marriott (`176.96 crore) and Daspalla (`200 crore) — together promising 700 jobs.

Other SIPB-backed ventures include Hilton Garden Inn at Srisailam, Oberoi Vilas Resort at Tirupati, eco-luxury resorts in Araku Valley, Taj Gateway redevelopment in Visakhapatnam and the Rs 255.91 crore Mayra Bayview Resort and Convention Centre.

Parthasarathy said the government estimated that the tourism approvals given on Friday would mobilise Rs 1,628.8 crore in investment and create 4,398 direct jobs. Industrial manufacturing saw major allocations, notably JSW Industrial Park’s Rs 531 crore MSME mega park in Vizianagaram with potential to create 45,000 jobs and Bharat Dynamics Ltd’s 1,400-acre defence complex in Prakasam district worth `1,200 crore.

Lulu Group’s Mallavalli mega food park expansion and several food processing units, including Reliance Consumer Products’ `758 crore food park in Kurnool, also received special packages.



The Cabinet also ratified infrastructure-linked incentives such as HUDCO’s `5,000 crore loan guarantee to develop industrial clusters in Kurnool, Kadapa and Prakasam districts, approved municipal convention centre tenders in four Amaravati locations and sanctioned land for women entrepreneurs under ALEAP in Orvakal.