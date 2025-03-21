Rains To Bring Down Temperature in AP From Today

Visakhapatnam: Predictions of thundershowers and strong surface winds with speeds reaching 40 to 50 kmph have raised hopes of a fall in temperature in parts of the state in the coming days.

IMD Amaravati stated on Friday that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds with wind speed 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places over north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema from Saturday.

Senior scientist at IMD, S Karunasagar, said copious rainfall might occur in the districts of Alluri Seetharamaraju, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vzianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam. The thundershowers would continue till March 25, he added.

Anantapur on Friday recorded the highest temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius. Other places recorded 32 degrees to 38 degrees.

The agency areas of ASR district remained cool in the evenings. Both G Madugula and GK Veedhi recorded minimum temperatures of 9.8 degree Celsius, Araku Valley 10.7, Dumbriguda 12.2 and Lambasingi 15 degrees.

The state disaster relief force said in a release on Friday that 28 mandals out of the 670 in the state experienced heat wave conditions.

Chagalapamarri in Nandyal district recorded 40.9 degrees Celsius, Kosagi in Kurnool 40.6, Nathavaram in Anakapalli 40.2, Vontimitta in YSR district and Gade in Annamaya district each recorded 40.1 degrees Celsius.