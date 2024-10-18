Rains recede in Nellore, Tirupati districts after deluge

TIRUPATI: After battering Nellore and Tirupati districts for three days, rains have started receding, providing a huge relief to residents.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression over the Bay of Bengal has now weakened, with rains backing out.

The heavy downpour caused by the depression, while replenishing reservoirs, damaged crops and caused disruptions in Nellore and Tirupati districts.

In Nellore district, over 656.35 hectares of horticulture and agriculture crops have been damaged and 115 houses submerged. Further, heavy rains damaged 543 streetlights, 120 low tension poles, 103 11-KV poles and 86 km of roads, impacting transportation. Thirteen mandals faced the brunt of rains, with 17 villages being the worst affected.

However, the rains filled several tanks and lakes in Tirupati district. The Thondamanadu tank, which previously held only 0.1 TMC of water, is now full with 229.48 million cubic feet (0.5 TMC) of water. This will benefit 4,386 acres of farmland across 14 villages.

Tirupati district collector Dr. S. Venkateswar, along with irrigation and revenue officials, visited the affected areas on Thursday. Speaking to media, he assured public that all efforts are being made to restore normal life.

Tirupati residents and pilgrims visiting the Tirumala hill temple finally saw sunshine after three days of continuous rain. Water has receded from many roads, although some low-lying areas are still waterlogged.