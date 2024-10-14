 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Alert issued till Oct 17 as heavy rains lash AP due to depression in Bay of Bengal

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
14 Oct 2024 6:20 AM GMT
Alert issued till Oct 17 as heavy rains lash AP due to depression in Bay of Bengal
x
Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing heavy rains, mainly in a few districts on Monday.

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing heavy rains, mainly in a few districts on Monday. Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor and Prakasam districts are experiencing heavy rains since yesterday.


Photo: IMD

Photo: IMD

The state government has warned the public to stay at home and avoid venturing out. The IMD has issued a heavy rain alert from October 14 to October 17.

Photo: IMD

Photo: IMD

The alerted education department has announced a holiday for schools and colleges in these four districts.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Andhra Pradesh Rains School Holidays Control Room AP Rains 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick