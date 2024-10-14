Alert issued till Oct 17 as heavy rains lash AP due to depression in Bay of Bengal
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing heavy rains, mainly in a few districts on Monday. Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor and Prakasam districts are experiencing heavy rains since yesterday.
The state government has warned the public to stay at home and avoid venturing out. The IMD has issued a heavy rain alert from October 14 to October 17.
The alerted education department has announced a holiday for schools and colleges in these four districts.
