Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing heavy rains, mainly in a few districts on Monday. Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor and Prakasam districts are experiencing heavy rains since yesterday.





Photo: IMD

The state government has warned the public to stay at home and avoid venturing out. The IMD has issued a heavy rain alert from October 14 to October 17.

Photo: IMD

The alerted education department has announced a holiday for schools and colleges in these four districts.