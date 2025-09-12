Rains Forecast For Next Four Days In AP

VISAKHAPATNAM: A low-pressure area has formed over west central Bay of Bengal and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off south Odisha and north Andhra coasts on Friday, predicting rains over Andhra Pradesh for the next four days.

The weather system is likely to move west, northwest-wards across south Odisha, adjoining north Andhra Pradesh and south Chhattisgarh during the next two days. The southwest monsoon is though weak over CAP and normal over Rayalaseema.

Indian Meteorological Department has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh (CAP) and Rayalaseema regions of the state on Saturday (September 13), apart from thunderstorms accompanied by lightning over the same areas. Strong winds with speeds of 30–40 kmph are likely at isolated places in these areas.

IMD has predicted thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, over CAP and strong winds with speeds of 30–40 kmph isolated places over CAP and Rayalaseema on Sunday and Monday (September 14 and September15).

During the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Friday, moderate to heavy rainfall lashed Rayalaseema and CAP. As per the IMD, the highest rainfall of 9 cm has been witnessed in Atmakur of Nandyal district, followed by 6 cm rain in Banaganapalle (Nandyal), 5 cm each in Aspari and Nandavaram (Kurnool), and 4 cm rain each in Bapatla (Bapatla district) and Pattikonda (Kurnool). Some parts in CAP and Rayalaseema experienced rainfall between 2 cm and 3 cm during the period.