Rains forecast for Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: The weatherman has forecast light to moderate rainfall for Andhra Pradesh and the Yanam region in the coming days.

As of Wednesday, the southwest monsoon was normal across coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, though it remained weak in Rayalaseema, IMD Amaravati said.

Rainfall occurred in several areas — 5 cm in Komarada, 4cm in Macherla, and 3 cm each in Kunavaram, Chintalapudi and Mangalagiri. The ASR district experienced a total of 190mm of rainfall on Wednesday.

From August 1 to 3, light to moderate rain is expected at isolated locations across all regions. On August 4 and 5, scattered rain is anticipated in coastal AP and Yanam, with isolated showers in Rayalaseema. The forecast for August 6 and 7 indicates fairly widespread rainfall in coastal AP and Yanam, along with scattered rainfall in south coastal AP and Rayalaseema.

For the next 24 hours, IMD predicts partly cloudy skies with occasional rain or thundershowers. Maximum temperatures could be around 35°C, with minimums near 25°C. For the following 48 hours, similar weather conditions are expected, with temperatures reaching up to 36°C and dropping to around 26°C.

IMD has also warned of strong surface winds with speeds of 30 to 40 km/h in isolated areas, particularly in north

coastal and Yanam, which may be accompanied by rainfall.