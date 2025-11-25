Rains for AP from November 29 to December 2

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh might have heavy rains from November 29 to December 2 over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions due to the brewing up of two systems in the Bay of Bengal.

Stating this, IMD on Monday said the well-marked low-pressure area over Strait of Malacca and adjoining south Andaman Sea was showing signs of strengthening and could intensify into a depression over south Andaman Sea by Tuesday.

Early indicators suggested it could intensify into a cyclonic storm (to be named Senyar as suggested by UAE meaning lion) by November 26.

Another fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over Comorin and adjoining areas of southwest Bay of Bengal and Sri Lanka around Tuesday. It is likely to become more marked thereafter.

Cyclone Senyari: The weathermen said cyclone Senyari is emerging as the second major Bay of Bengal storm of the post-monsoon season, forming around a month after cyclone Montha that has impacted parts of the coastal AP in October last week.

Though the system was in its developing stage, weathermen indicated heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough seas for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and parts of South India. With forecast guidance still evolving, these agencies are urging coastal communities and farmers to stay alert and closely follow official updates over the next few days.

IMD director S. Stella said both the systems might merge into one; or one could become weaker due to energy sharing. “The trajectory of the cyclone would be known at the depression stage. It is difficult to predict whether the system will hit AP,’’ she said.