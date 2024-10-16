Rains disrupt normal life in Nellore and Tirupati districts

TIRUPATI: Normal life has been significantly impacted in Nellore and Tirupati districts due to continuous light to moderate rainfall triggered by a low-pressure system, affecting the region for the second consecutive day.

The rain, which began at midnight on Monday, has led to widespread disruption, particularly in urban areas where roads are waterlogged, hampering traffic movement. Several low-lying areas in Tirupati and Nellore cities have been inundated, forcing residents to wade through knee-deep water. Authorities have responded quickly by pumping out water from affected areas, providing some relief to the public.



The temperature has dropped considerably due to chilly winds, prompting many, especially senior citizens, to remain indoors. In Tirumala, intermittent rain has caused difficulties for pilgrims, many of whom have sought shelter in shops and other public spaces to avoid the downpour. Although challenging for visiting devotees, the rain has increased inflows into regional water projects.



In response to the weather conditions, district administrations in Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, and Annamayya have extended holidays for schools and Anganwadi centers by an additional day. The Meteorological Department has forecast heavier rainfall over the next 48 hours, and authorities remain on high alert to address any emergencies.



Nellore district officials have relocated approximately 160 families to rehabilitation centers in Atmakur and Ananthasagaram mandals as a precautionary measure. District Collector O. Anand reported that the district recorded 80 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, with some mandals exceeding 100 mm. He reassured the public that there have been no reports of casualties or property damage but urged caution as more rain is anticipated.



In Tirupati, district collector Dr. S. Venkateswar advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel and refrain from crossing flooded roads. Control rooms have been activated, and emergency teams are on standby to manage any potential situations. Chittoor district is also on high alert, with officials closely monitoring conditions as heavy rain is expected to persist until Thursday. Farmers have been advised to implement protective measures for their crops, and residents are encouraged to stay indoors and follow safety advisories.



In Annamayya district, officials are utilizing drones to monitor low-lying areas, particularly in the Railway Kodur Mandal of Rajampet Division, where rainfall has been heaviest since October 14. Drones are capturing real-time images of vulnerable locations, such as Settigunta village pond and the Gunjan River basin, to assess water levels and monitor embankment stability. District Collector Ch. Sridhar stated, “Early warnings are being issued, and plans are in place to relocate residents if necessary.”



For emergencies, residents in Tirupati can contact the District Collectorate at 0877-2236007, Gudur Sub-Collector Office at 8624252807, Sullurupet RDO Office at 8623295345, or Tirupati RDO Office at 7032157040. Chittoor residents can reach the emergency control room at 9491077356 or 08572-242777, Annamayya district residents can contact the Rayachoti control room at 08561-293006, and Nellore residents can dial 0861-2331261, 7995576699, or 1077 for assistance.