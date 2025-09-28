Rains Batter Rayalaseema, Low Pressure Forecast on October 1

Visakhapatnam: Parts of the Rayalaseema region and a few areas in coastal Andhra Pradesh (CAP) experienced heavy rainfall due to the depression over the Bay of Bengal, even as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert about a low pressure system forming over northern and central Bay of Bengal around October 1.

As per the IMD, Aspari in Kurnool district experienced the highest rainfall of 13 cm during the 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. Yemmiganur (Kurnool) followed with 10 cm rain, Dhone (Kurnool) 9 cm, Alur and Gudur in Kurnool district 8 cm each and 7 cm rainfall each in Banaganapalle, Nandyal town and Belagadu in Nandyal district.

In CAP, in Kunavaram of Alluri Sitarama Raju recorded the highest rainfall of 8 cm, followed by 6 cm in Kukunoor (Eluru) and 5 cm rain each in Mundlamuru (Prakasam), Veeraghattam (Parvathipuram Manyam), Vizianagaram town, and Denkada (Vizianagaram). Other places received 2 cm to 4 cm of rainfall during the period.

In the interim, the depression formed on Friday over Bay of Bengal crossed south Odisha coast on Saturday morning. It is very likely to continue to move nearly westwards across south Odisha and Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually into a well-marked low pressure area by Sunday.

While there are no alerts for Andhra Pradesh for the next few days, light to moderate rain or thundershowers can be expected from Sunday to October 3 at few places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and light to moderate rain at one or two places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema.

An upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over north Andaman Sea on Monday. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal around October 1. The system may trigger light rainfall in parts of the CAP and Odisha.