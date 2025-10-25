Rain Lashes Prakasam District, Several Streams in Spate

Nellore:Though rainfall eased on Friday, Prakasam district had been battered by heavy downpours over the past three days, leading to flooding in several areas and severe disruption to normal life.

Streams such as Uppuvagu, Sagileru, Kottakota, and Kanalu are overflowing, inundating roads and residential areas across Ongole, Naguluppalapadu, Tangutur, Singarayakonda, and Kothapatnam mandals.

In response, Prakasam district collector P. Rajababu has declared a compensatory holiday for all schools and Anganwadi centres on October 24, urging residents to remain alert as heavy rains continue.

Meanwhile, Prakasam joint collector R. Gopal Krishna inspected flood-hit areas in Ongole Urban mandal, including New Ambedkar Nagar Colony and Jagjivan Rao Colony, where around 150 houses were submerged. Affected families were evacuated to a nearby nursing college, with arrangements made for food, milk, and accommodation.



The joint collector, accompanied by mayor Gangada Sujatha, RDO Lakshmi Prasanna, and other officials, directed teams to ensure no inconvenience to displaced residents and to continue relief measures until the situation improves.



Tribal rally opposes proposed hydropower projects in ASR



Visakhapatnam:Thousands of tribal residents and leaders gathered for the Aranya Garjana rally in Paderu, Alluri Seetharama Raju district, protesting proposed hydropower projects that allegedly threaten forest lands and tribal livelihoods. The rally, organised by the Girijana Sangam, began at the Government Junior College ground, proceeded to the ITDA office, and then to the District Collectorate, where a sit-in was held.



CPI(M) Central Committee member K. Lokanadam, addressing the gathering, demanded the cancellation of hydropower agreements sanctioned under G.O. Nos. 51 and 13. These orders permit 7,400 MW projects in Ananthagiri mandal and surrounding areas, risking the submergence of 250 villages and 20,000 acres of forest.

K. Lokanadam, CPI(M) central committee member, condemned the lack of Gram Sabha consent, calling the projects unconstitutional and a violation of the Forest Rights Act (2006) and PESA provisions. He accused the government of misleading tribals with promises of jobs while bypassing legal safeguards. Citing Supreme Court rulings, he warned of “a watery grave” for tribal communities and irreversible damage to biodiversity and culture.

Demands included 100% job reservation for tribals, tribal-led teacher recruitment, and dedicated panchayat development funds. The rally saw participation from CPI(M) leaders, Girijana Sangam representatives, ZPTC members, sarpanches, anti-hydropower activists and many tribals.

Centurion board member advocates skill-driven education



Visakhapatnam:The two-day management conclave Biz Fest, hosted by the Centurion University School of Management, concluded on Friday with a strong call for industry-aligned skill development and adaptive leadership among students.

Dr Paneesh Rao, former chief sustainability officer at Mindtree and board member of Centurion University, served as the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Addressing the gathering, he stressed the importance of acquiring skills that align with evolving corporate demands. “BBA students must equip themselves with competencies that companies actively seek,” he said, drawing from his extensive industry experience.

Also speaking at the event, vice-chancellor Prof. Prashanth Kumar Mahanthi underscored the need for students to cultivate leadership qualities and remain agile in applying their knowledge to changing contexts. “Leadership is not static; it evolves with time and challenges,” he noted.

The event was attended by registrar Dr P. Pallavi, head of the school of management Dr Mohan Babu, faculty members, and a large number of students.

Nittan India Tech doubles production with Sri City facility expansion



Nellore:Nittan India Tech (NIT) Pvt. Ltd., the Indian arm of Japan’s Nittan Valve Co. Ltd., inaugurated its expanded manufacturing facility in Sri City, marking a major growth milestone.



Young Oh Ko, managing director, said the new unit doubles monthly production capacity from 1 million to 2 million valves, calling it “a milestone, not the finish line.” He thanked Hyundai Motor India, Nittan Group HQ, and the NIT team for their continued support.

Sunder, vice president, Hyundai Motor India, lauded NIT’s commitment to quality, noting that Hyundai’s growth depends on reliable, high-performance suppliers.

Lee Tai Hwan, president, Nittan Corporation, said the expansion highlights Nittan’s growing presence in India and reflects strong market demand.

In his message, Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, founder and MD of Sri City, congratulated NIT for its progress since 2014 and praised its precision and teamwork.

The upgraded facility adds 7,350 sq. m. of space, bringing the total area to 7 acres. With an additional `41 crore investment, NIT’s total investment in India reaches `257 crore. The workforce has grown from 270 to 370 employees, strengthening local employment.

The expansion doubles annual production to 24 million engine valves, supporting major clients including Hyundai, Honda, Toyota, Ashok Leyland, Royal Enfield, Yamaha, and HMSI. All products are supplied within India.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Tachino Kenichi, assistant managing director, as the NIT team reaffirmed its commitment to quality and innovation.





Manyam maize farmers demand fair price

Visakhapatnam:Despite the government’s announcement of a support price of Rs 2,400 per 100 kg of maize, farmers in Manyam district are being forced to sell their produce to middlemen at rates between Rs 1,700 and Rs 1,900, leading to severe financial distress.

The situation is worsened by untimely rains, which have left crops still in the fields, leaving maize farmers in crisis. “We’ve spent heavily to grow this crop, but the government hasn’t stepped in to buy it,” farmers allege. “Officials and leaders show no interest in our struggles.” farmers accused.

With no purchasing centres established, farmers say middlemen are dictating prices at will. They are now demanding that the government immediately set up procurement centres and ensure maize is bought at a fair rate.

If their demands are not met, farmers have announced plans for a large-scale protest at the Parvathipuram Manyam district collector’s office, with participation from maize growers across the region.

Vizag cops recover stolen goods worth Rs 1 cr



Visakhapatnam:The crime wing of Visakhapatnam police recovered stolen property worth `1.1 crore in 79 cases of theft that took place in the month of September this year, of which 56 cases were detected. Commissioner of police Shankabrata Bagchi on Friday said that 64 offenders in connection with these thefts had been arrested.



He said that the police recovered 427 missing mobiles worth `64.5 lakh and other properties worth `46.1 lakh, which include 766 grams of gold, 699 grams of silver, 12 motorcycles, one lorry and cash worth `1.95 lakh.

The commissioner said that due to effective police surveillance, the number of cases in September came down compared to July and August.

He said 105 cases were reported in the month of August 2025 and 100 cases were reported in July 2025.

Of the 56 cases detected in September, one was dacoity, three were cases of housebreaks by day, four were cases of housebreaks by night, 12 were cases of chain snatching, 12 were cases of motorcycle thefts, one was a case of wire theft, two were cases of cattle theft and 21 were cases of ordinary thefts.

He said that as part of preventive measures, during the month of September, 257 CC cameras were installed in various places in the city, and 202 crime awareness meetings were conducted by the crime wing officers and created awareness among the public about types of crimes, criminals, and the importance of the installation of CC cameras. Special patrolling in crime-prone areas was conducted with teams during day and night time. The commissioner stated that they were also continuing drone beats in isolated areas to monitor criminals and illegal activities.