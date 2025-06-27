Rain Forecast for AP as Low-pressure Forms Over Bay of Bengal

Visakhapatnam: A low-pressure area formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal at 8.30 am on Thursday.

The report said it is likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

Under the influence of the system, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely at isolated places over north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema. Gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 km per hour are likely at isolated places over the same area till June 30.

During the last 24 hours, Polavaram (Eluru district) received the highest rainfall of 5.6 cm in the state, followed by Tiruvuru (NTR) 5.2 cm, Vararamachandrapur (ASR) 5 cm, Nakapalle (Anakapalli) 4.8 cm, Paleru Bridge (NTR) 4.6 cm, Rajahmundry (East Godavari) 4.0 cm, Visakhapatnam 4.6 cm and Chintalapudi (Eluru) 4.2 cm.