Rain Disrupts Life in Tirumala and Tirupati

Tirupati:Tirumala and Tirupati have experienced heavy rainfall since Monday night, bringing normal life to a halt and creating difficulties for devotees and residents.

The downpour, caused by a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal, reduced visibility, lowered temperatures and badly affected elderly pilgrims and children.



Pilgrims visiting the Lord Venkateswara Temple faced hardships as queue lines and open areas were soaked. TTD moved devotees into covered sheds and compartments, providing drinking water, milk, and Annaprasadam.



Many devotees were drenched while walking through rain-soaked premises. Engineering and vigilance teams were stationed along both ghat roads and pilgrims were alerted against possible landslides.

TTD edditional EO, Venkaiah Chowdary, held a virtual review with senior officials, instructing them to prepare seasonal SOPs for pilgrim management. He directed engineering and vigilance teams to stay alert and coordinate with the disaster response team through the command control room.

Officers were also asked to inspect and reinforce old structures, ensure that queue lines remain covered, regulate darshan token issuance to prevent overcrowding near Narayanagiri sheds, and arrange hot meals during heavy rain.

The electrical and IT departments were told to maintain uninterrupted online services and display a special emergency contact number.

In Tirupati city, heavy rain caused waterlogging in several low-lying areas and overflowing of drains. Municipal commissioner Mourya inspected the affected spots and helped teams to clear blockages and open manholes. Help desks and toll-free numbers (0877-222356776 and 9000822909) were made operational round the clock.

Across Tirupati district, an average rainfall of 32.9mm was recorded, with coastal mandals like Vakadu and Sullurpeta receiving 104.6mm and 74.4mm respectively. District collector Venkateswar directed officials to remain vigilant, identify vulnerable areas and old government buildings, establish relief centres, and ensure medicines and first aid are available.

Control rooms have been set up at the district collectorate (0877-2236007) and mandal headquarters for emergency response.

