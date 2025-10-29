Rain Causes Minor Damage in Chittoor, Tirupati

Tirupati: Continuous rains triggered by Cyclone Montha from Monday to Tuesday night led to waterlogging, minor crop losses, and limited infrastructure damage across parts of Chittoor and Tirupati districts. Officials, however, said the situation remained under control owing to timely preventive measures and coordinated efforts by district administrations.

Heavy to moderate rainfall persisted for nearly 36 hours, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting traffic in interior villages. Several tanks and reservoirs overflowed, though no casualties or major destruction were reported.

In Tirupati district, Satyavedu, Varadaiahpalem, Kota, Chillakur, Vakadu, Chittamur, Tada, Sullurpeta, Ojili and Naidupeta mandals recorded rainfall between 4.5 cm and 5 cm. In Chittoor, the average rainfall was 8 mm, with Vijayapuram, Nindra and Nagari mandals receiving the highest.

The Krishnapuram reservoir in Karvetinagaram and roads in Nagari mandal sustained partial damage due to overflowing streams. More than 1,500 tanks in Chittoor district overflowed following steady inflows, while breaches were reported in Gudipala, Irala, Karvetinagaram, Gangavaram, Rompicherla and nearby mandals.

Preliminary estimates showed crop damage across 120 hectares, mostly in low-lying farmlands — including 117 hectares of paddy flattened and 8 hectares of groundnut affected. Impacted mandals included Yadamari, Gudipala, Thavanampalle, Penumuru, Bangarupalem, Irala, Somala and Palasamudram.

In Tirupati, rising water levels in the Swarnamukhi, Kalangi and Araniyar rivers prompted the lifting of gates at Mallemadugu and Kalangi reservoirs. Residents in downstream villages were alerted and evacuated to safer areas.

Huts collapsed in Yerpedu and Pellakuru mandals, electric poles were uprooted in Renigunta, and water stagnation was reported in low-lying areas of Tirupati, Srikalahasti and Yerpedu, forcing families to rehabilitation centres. Several APSRTC services were cancelled due to road damage and flooding.

On Wednesday, District Collector Dr S. Venkateswar visited the rehabilitation centre near Narayanavanam–Thumburu and distributed essential supplies, rice, and ₹3,000 in cash to each affected family, following Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s directions. He said relief and engineering teams remain on alert for further rainfall or flooding.