Rain batters Nellore and Tirupati districts, disrupts normal life

TIRUPATI: Normal life was disrupted in parts of Nellore and Tirupati districts on Monday due to moderate to heavy rains triggered by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. The cyclonic circulation led to waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and flooding in low-lying areas, significantly affecting daily activities.



Urban centers, including Nellore, Tirupati, and Kavali, as well as southern coastal mandals, were the most affected. Authorities issued high alerts and implemented safety measures. In Nellore city, overflowing drains caused significant inconvenience, submerging several low-lying areas. Kodavalur mandal recorded the highest rainfall at 11 cm, followed by Allur and Kavali with 10 cm each, while other mandals received between 6 to 9 cm. In response, the district administrations of Nellore and Tirupati declared holidays for educational institutions as a precautionary measure.

Key roads in Nellore city, such as Magunta Layout and Atmakur Bus Stand and Railway under-bridges, were closed due to severe waterlogging. Urban areas like Stonehousepet and Kapatipalem faced flooding, creating hardships for residents. The Nellore City Corporation deployed teams to clear stagnant water from affected regions. District Collector O. Anand assured that precautionary measures are in place to minimize disruptions.

In Tirupati district, continuous rainfall since early Monday caused waterlogging in several areas, particularly in Tirupati city. Strong surface winds exacerbated conditions, lowering temperatures and prompting many residents, especially senior citizens, to stay indoors. Key routes, including the Tirumala by-pass road and Karakambadi road, were flooded, complicating commuting.

While TTD officials welcomed the downpour as beneficial for replenishing dams, pilgrims visiting the hill shrine encountered significant difficulties throughout the day. Many pilgrims, especially those without prior accommodations, sought refuge under temporary shelters established by TTD across the temple town.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Nellore and Tirupati districts, warning of further rainfall in the coming days. Authorities are monitoring the Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs, and fishermen have been advised to return to safety. The State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force teams remain on standby for emergencies. Residents in vulnerable areas are advised to stay cautious and move to safer locations if necessary, as moderate rains are expected to persist.



