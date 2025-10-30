Railways Okay ₹188 Crore For Faster AP Trains

Vijayawada: The Railway Ministry has sanctioned a major upgradation project to strengthen the electric traction system between Guntur–Pagidipalli and Motumari–Vishnupuram sections at an estimated cost of Rs 188.31 crore.

The proposal aims to upgrade the existing 1x25 KV traction system to a more advanced 2x25 KV system for better efficiency and increased train operations on this important route.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “The Secunderabad–Vijayawada route is one of the busiest corridors in SCR, and the Guntur–Pagidipalli and Vishnupuram–Motumari sections serve as vital alternate routes between the two cities. To run more trains on this route, the railways would upgrade the traction system to 2x25 KV on these sections. The work would be completed within the next three years with an investment of Rs 88 crore.”

The project spans about 337 route km across Telangana and AP, connecting the capital regions of these states. The existing single-line section between Pagidipalli and Guntur is critical for passenger connectivity toward the eastern parts of the country, while the Motumari–Vishnupuram stretch is important for freight movement, especially coal transportation.

Electrification of these stretches was completed earlier under Mission Electrification, enabling efficient operations without locomotive changes.

The upgraded traction system would deliver electricity at a higher voltage, allowing trains to run at greater speeds and improve energy efficiency. It would also enhance voltage stability, reduce voltage drops, and offer redundancy—ensuring continued operation even in the case of a circuit fault.

Additionally, spacing between traction substations can be increased, thereby reducing the number of substations required along the route.

Officials said the initiative would lead to seamless movement of both passenger and freight trains, significantly improving operational reliability and reducing energy losses on one of the region’s most crucial railway corridors.