Railways introduce new express trains to Charlapalli, Kollam

Visakhapatnam: Indian Railways has announced the introduction of two new express train services connecting Charlapalli and Kollam, improving connectivity across the East Coast Railway Zone. The new services will operate in addition to existing trains to meet growing passenger demand.

Train No. 18501 Visakhapatnam–Kollam Express will depart from Visakhapatnam on Tuesdays at 8.20 am, reach Duvvada at 8.50 am (departing at 8.52 am), and arrive at Kollam at 2.50 pm on Wednesday.

In the return direction, Train No. 18502 Kollam–Visakhapatnam Express will leave Kollam on Wednesdays at 5.20 pm, reach Duvvada at 9.50 pm the next day (departing at 9.52 pm), and arrive at Visakhapatnam at 11 pm.

Similarly, Train No. 17065 Charlapalli–Shalimar Express will depart from Charlapalli on Tuesdays at 7.15 am, reach Duvvada at 7.53 pm (departing at 7.55 pm), and arrive at Shalimar at 11.20 am on Wednesday.

In the return direction, Train No. 17066 Shalimar–Charlapalli Express will depart from Shalimar on Wednesdays at 12.50 pm, reach Duvvada at 5.55 am the next day (departing at 5.57 am), and arrive at Charlapalli at 7 pm on Thursday.