Railways Cracks Down on Firecrackers Amid Festive Rush

Visakhapatnam:As the festive season unfolds, Indian Railways is experiencing a significant increase in passenger traffic as people travel to celebrate with their families. In response, authorities have issued a strict warning against carrying firecrackers and other flammable items on trains, which is a punishable offense under Sections 164 and 165 of the Railway Act, 1989. Offenders may face imprisonment for up to three years, a fine of Rs 1,000 or both.

The dangers of transporting firecrackers are considerable, prompting officials to urge passengers to remain vigilant. Anyone who spots firecrackers or suspicious items on trains or at stations is encouraged to report them to railway staff or contact the Railway helpline at 139.

To address safety concerns during the Diwali festival, the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has instituted stringent checks and ongoing surveillance to prevent the illegal transport of hazardous materials.

The division has also launched an awareness campaign that includes public announcements at railway stations, aimed at educating travelers about the risks associated with carrying firecrackers. Special teams have also been deployed to ensure the safe handling of parcels and luggage in parcel vans.

Waltair Division’s senior divisional commercial manager K. Sandeep emphasised the importance of safety during this busy travel season and urged all passengers to cooperate with security measures.