Railways Approves Rs 112-Cr Six-Lane ROB Linking Amaravati and NH-16

The Ministry of Railways has approved the construction of a six-lane road over bridge (ROB) at the E13 extension road between Mangalagiri and Krishna Canal stations, at an estimated cost of Rs 112 crore.

The proposed ROB will connect Amaravati Capital with National Highway-16 in Andhra Pradesh, with Railways bearing the entire project cost. The E13 corridor serves as a vital link between NH-16 and Amaravati, intersected by the busy Chennai–Howrah railway line via Vijayawada.

Originally planned as a four-lane bridge, the design was upgraded to six lanes to accommodate future traffic growth around the emerging capital city.

Preliminary work, including design approvals and drawings, will be completed soon, after which tenders will be invited.

The new ROB is expected to significantly ease vehicular movement toward the Amaravati Capital Region while improving safety for both road and rail commuters.