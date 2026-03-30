Railways Approves Four-Line Corridor in Rayalaseema

Kurnool:In a major boost to rail infrastructure, the Indian Railways has approved expansion of the Renigunta–Guntakal railway line into a four-line corridor at an estimated cost of ₹5,000 crore.

Spanning about 307.97 km, the project aims to ease congestion and improve passenger and freight movement across Rayalaseema, where rail traffic has risen by over 35% in recent years. The section currently operates on a double line.

The upgrade is expected to benefit districts including Tirupati, Kadapa, Annamayya and Anantapur by enabling more trains and reducing delays caused by crossings and heavy traffic.

The corridor will connect key stations such as Renigunta, Railway Koduru, Rajampet, Kadapa, Yerraguntla, Tadipatri, Gooty and Guntakal.

The South Central Railway has initiated land acquisition, with district authorities directed to expedite the process.

Officials said the project will enhance capacity, ensure smoother operations and provide faster, safer travel, while also boosting regional economic growth and connectivity.

GFX:

Project details

Total length 307.97 km

Estimated cost in rupees 5,000 crore

Number of major stations 8 stations

Additional passengers 50,000 to 70,000 per day

No. of districts benefite