Railway Police Foil Attempt To Rob Visakha Express

VIJAYAWADA: Alert police foiled an attempt to rob passengers travelling by Visakha Express near Tummalacheruvu in Palnadu district during the early hours of Sunday. The train runs between Secunderabad and Bhubaneswar.

According to information, two unidentified suspects pulled the alarm chain between 3:30 and 3:45 am on Sunday. As is the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) at such times, escort police travelling in various compartments de-boarded the train to investigate.

This made those wanting to rob passengers flee into the open fields. Frustrated, however, they started pelting stones at the escort personnel.

Police warned them but they continued to hurl stones. The security men then fired in the air five rounds from 9 mm pistol and four rounds from.303 rifle.

Guntur Railway DSP B. Akkeswara Rao said no passengers or security personnel have been injured. The train resumed its journey after a 10-minute halt.

Earlier too, there have been two incidents of robbery on the same railway route near Nadikudi. Police suspect the same gang might be involved in Sunday morning’s incident.

Police disclosed that gang members from Bihar and Maharashtra operate along this vulnerable stretch.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.