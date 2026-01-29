Railway Koduru MLA Goes Incommunicado Amid Harassment Allegations

KADAPA: Railway Koduru Jana Sena (JS) MLA Arava Sridhar has reportedly gone incommunicado following the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him. According to sources close to him, his mobile phone has been switched off and his whereabouts have remained unknown for the past few days.

The development comes after a woman approached the media three days ago, alleging that the MLA subjected her to sexual harassment and physical, as well as mental, torture. Following the allegations, the Jana Sena leadership constituted a three-member committee to probe the charges against Arava Sridhar. The party also directed him to stay away from party programmes until the inquiry report is submitted.

In this backdrop, Arava Sridhar has reportedly been unreachable even for his family members. Before going off the radar, he released a video statement claiming that he was being deliberately defamed through morphed videos and false propaganda.

Meanwhile, some of his close aides said the MLA had travelled to Hyderabad to meet Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan and present his version of events. They indicated that he may address the media after meeting the party chief. It is also learnt that a few key supporters accompanied him to Hyderabad.