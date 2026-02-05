Rail Push Vital For AP’s Economic Growth, Says MP Sivanath

VIJAYAWADA: Parliamentarian Kesineni Sivanath on Wednesday hailed the Union Government’s infrastructure-driven development agenda, saying the rapid transformation of Indian Railways was boosting passenger convenience while simultaneously catalysing trade, tourism and regional economies.

Participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in parliament, Sivanath said the speech reflected the mood of a confident nation engaged in infrastructure-led growth. “Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, infrastructure—especially railways—had been accorded strategic priority through record capital investment, faster execution of projects and sustained modernization,” he said.

The Vijayawada MP criticised the AP government, saying it was working closely with the central government to facilitate railway projects through timely land support, clearances and proactive coordination. Such cooperative federalism, he said, was crucial for the on-time delivery of large infrastructure projects.

Raising specific issues related to AP, Sivanath urged the Centre to sanction new railheads in the state to support agriculture, fertilizer movement and industrial logistics. Several regions, he said, were already ready in terms of infrastructure and demand. The new railheads would strengthen supply chains while benefiting farmers and small industries.

Kesineni Sivanath also called for expediting surveys and approvals for new railway lines, including connectivity to Amaravati and other emerging growth centres, to support the state’s long-term development vision. Timely completion of station modernisation works across AP, he added, would further improve passenger experience and regional integration.

The MP said these requests were fully aligned with the national infrastructure vision and expressed confidence that with continued central support and active state cooperation, Andhra Pradesh would emerge as a well-connected hub for agriculture, industry, tourism and services, he said.