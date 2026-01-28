Rail Connectivity is Top Priority in Making AP a Logistics Hub: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said Andhra Pradesh must emerge as a national benchmark in railway infrastructure, to speed up efforts to build a world-class logistics system.

Reviewing railway projects here on Wednesday, he advised officials to fast-track works and align rail connectivity with the state’s agricultural, industrial and port-led growth.

Ahead of the Godavari Pushkaralu, Naidu called for complete modernisation of the Rajamahendravaram railway station and early preparedness for pilgrims.

Officials explained that 1,012 special trains and 2,370 additional coaches are being planned. Modernisation of the Vijayawada railway station is being taken up in PPP mode. The works would be completed before the Krishna Pushkaralu in 2028.

The CM underlined the need to strengthen railway connectivity to transport nearly 225 million metric tonnes of horticulture produce generated annually in the state to markets across states. He asked officials to prepare an action plan to expand rail links for agricultural and industrial logistics.

Naidu stressed that hinterland regions of neighbouring states such as Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh should be connected to Andhra Pradesh’s ports. With ports and fishing harbours coming up roughly every 50km along the coastline, the main railway lines must be quickly linked to Moolapeta, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam and Krishnapatnam ports, he said.

Pointing out that the Tirupati–Renigunta region is emerging as a major industrial hub, the chief minister said better rail connectivity would enable faster and cost-effective movement of industrial goods.

He also called for preparing a DPR within three years for a four-line railway corridor between Itchapuram and Tada, after studying the existing two- and three-line stretches. The state government, he assured the railways, is ready to provide the required land.

To ensure close monitoring, Naidu directed that deputy tahsildars be appointed in all 25 parliamentary constituencies to oversee railway projects, land acquisition and related processes. The railway line laying must match the pace of national highway development, he said, and urged officials to complete the projects swiftly by treating AP as a single unit.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, all 73 selected railway stations in the state should be developed by 2027, he stressed.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to improve connectivity between Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra to reduce congestion at major junctions, including Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur and Renigunta.

The railway, he said, must expedite the Errupalem–Namburu new line connecting Amaravati and prepare plans linking the capital with major cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

The CM also sought speedy progress on the Kadapa–Bengaluru broad gauge line, expansion of terminals in Vijayawada and Guntur, and construction of new terminals in Amaravati and Gannavaram.

Naidu reviewed projects worth Rs.34,310 crore covering 39 new railway lines over 2,318km, with 201km to be completed this year. He also discussed proposals for high-speed rail corridors and noted that Andhra Pradesh’s railway density remained lower than that of several states. He called for focused planning to better link Rayalaseema with the coastal districts.