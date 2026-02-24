Raids on Milk Centres After Five Die in Suspected Adulteration Case

Vijayawada: Food safety officials conducted raids at several milk centres in NTR district following the reported deaths of five persons due to suspected milk adulteration in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday.

According to preliminary reports, the victims allegedly fell ill after consuming milk. Police have taken the milk vendor, identified as Ganesh from Narasapuram, into custody for questioning.

Special teams have been deployed to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths. Blood samples from members of 64 families have been collected for serum analysis, kidney function tests and liver function tests, and sent to laboratories. Milk samples have also been collected and dispatched for testing. Officials stated that the test results are expected within three days to a week.

District Collector Keerthi Chekuri, Superintendent of Police Narasimha Kishore, Medical and Health Commissioner Veera Pandian, and Eluru Range IG Ashok Kumar visited the affected area and reviewed the situation.

Officials said the cause of the deaths would be determined scientifically. A medical team led by nephrologist Ravi Raj from Visakhapatnam has been constituted to assist in the investigation.