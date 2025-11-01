Raghuveera Reddy Initiative Brings LVPEI Eye Hospital to Rayalaseema

Anantapur: An initiative by former minister and AICC member Dr N. Raghuveera Reddy has led to the establishment of an exclusive eye care hospital in partnership with the L.V. Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), aimed at providing free medical services to at least five lakh people in the rural parts of Rayalaseema and adjoining Karnataka. The facility will be inaugurated on November 3.

Renowned film director Prashanth Neel, a native of Neelakantapuram village in Madakasira mandal, Sri Sathya Sai district, and a close relative of Dr Reddy, donated Rs 50 lakh towards the construction of the hospital in his hometown.

Dr Raghuveera Reddy, who has been actively contributing to the development of Neelakantapuram, including the renovation of the historic Neelakanteshwara Temple, said the idea for the hospital emerged after observing that many rural residents suffered vision loss due to lack of access to timely treatment or financial constraints.

He approached LVPEI Hyderabad two years ago and offered land, a building, and infrastructure to establish the hospital. LVPEI agreed to set up the unit after evaluating the proposal.

The hospital, named Dr Santha and Jayaram Eye Hospital in memory of Dr Reddy’s family members, will be inaugurated on November 3.

According to LVPEI associate director Dr Rajasekhar, this will be the institute’s 25th eye care centre, with 24 other hospitals already established across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Odisha.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the inauguration ceremony in Neelakantapuram village.