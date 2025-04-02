Raghu Rama case: Prabhavathi told to appear before inquiry officer

Vijayawada: The Supreme Court has directed former Guntur Government Hospital medical superintendent Prabhavathi to appear before the inquiry officer at the concerned police station on April 7 and 8 at 10:00 am to cooperate with the ongoing investigation into the custodial torture case of Deputy Speaker of the Assembly and former MP K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju. The directive was issued as part of an interim order on Tuesday in New Delhi.

Senior advocate Siddarth Luthra, appearing for the AP government, argued that Prabhavathi was not cooperating with the investigation and that someone else was responding on her behalf. However, Prabhavathi’s counsel countered, stating that she had been called for inquiry only once. After hearing both sides, the court directed her to attend the inquiry.





