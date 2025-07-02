Ragging: 13 Senior Undergraduate Medical Students Suspended at AIIMS, Mangalagiri

Vijayawada: As many as 13 senior medical undergraduate students have been placed under suspension on charges of ragging a first-year UG male student at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Mangalagiri in Guntur district.

According to AIIMS authorities, on June 22, the first year UG male student was pounced upon by the senior male students at the UG male hostel. They alleged that the first year UG student misbehaved with senior girl students and also sent some derogatory remarks on their mobile phones.

On June 23, a complaint was raised on charges of ragging. The next day, the AIIMS placed 15 senior UG students under suspension and ordered a probe into the incident.

Based on the inquiry report, it suspended three students for 1.5 years, four students for a year and six students for six months. It let off two students as they were found not involved in the ragging.