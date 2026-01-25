Ratha Saptami Celebrated With Grandeur at Talpagiri Temple

Nellore: Ratha Saptami celebrations were held with religious fervour and grandeur at the historic Sri Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Nellore on Sunday, drawing thousands of devotees from the early hours of the day.

The temple was decked with elaborate floral decorations, creating a vibrant spiritual atmosphere. The festivities commenced with Pulangi Seva to the Moolavirat at 5.30 am, followed by the Surya Prabha Vahana Seva at 6 am.

A series of vahana sevas marked the day-long celebrations, including Bangaru Garuda Vahana Seva at 9.30 am, Simha Vahana at 11 am, Hamsa Vahana at noon, Tirumanjanam and Theertha Vari at 1 pm, Bangaru Tiruchi at 3.30 pm, Pedda Sesha Vahana Seva at 4.30 pm and Chandra Prabha Vahana Seva at 7 pm.

Temple executive officer Alla Srinivasa Reddy, chief priest K. Jagannadha Charyulu and priest T.N.C. Sudarshna Charyulu said devotees participated in large numbers, observing the rituals with devotion and discipline.

Municipal administration and urban development minister P. Narayana, along with his wife Rama Devi, offered special prayers at the temple. They were accorded a traditional Purna Kumbham welcome by temple officials and priests and had darshan of the Lord on the Surya Prabha Vahana. Vedic scholars later blessed the couple with Vedic benedictions.

Speaking to the media, Narayana said elaborate arrangements had been made anticipating nearly 50,000 devotees. He recalled that efforts to develop the temple began in 2018 and said seven vahanas were arranged for the utsavams. He also assured that the Penna Ghat, used by devotees for holy dips, would be modernised soon.

The minister said he prayed for the State’s development under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and for the people to be blessed with prosperity, good health and longevity.