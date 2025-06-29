Race Heats Up For AP BJP Chief, Voting On July 1

Vijayawada:Several senior BJP leaders are in the race for the Andhra Pradesh party president post.

Those in contention include former MLC PVN Madhav, Vijayawada West MLA Sujana Chowdary, former chief minister of undivided AP Kiran Kumar Reddy, AP BJP vice president S. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Adoni MLA P.V. Parthasarathi, among others.

AP BJP state election officer and MP Paka Satyanarayana released the election schedule at the party office on Saturday.

According to the schedule, the voters list will be displayed on June 29 at the party office. The AP BJP has nearly 300 voters, including district party presidents, party MPs, MLAs, MLCs, BJP State Council members, and other designated office-bearers.

On June 30, nominations will be accepted from 10 am to 12 pm, with scrutiny from 12 pm to 2 pm, and withdrawal allowed from 2 pm to 4 pm.

If no contestant remains after withdrawal, the election will be declared unanimous. Otherwise, polling will follow, and votes will be counted.

On July 1, the election authorities will announce the winner, who will assume the role of AP BJP president.

Party sources noted that aspirants are competing along regional and caste lines, with some former presidents also keen to reclaim the post.