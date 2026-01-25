R-Day Honours: AP Personnel Receive National Recognition

VIJAYAWADA: Several police service personnel in Andhra Pradesh have won national recognition as the Republic Day 2026 honours were announced by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The state secured 15 medals for meritorious service (MSM) in the Police category.

An official announcement said officers from the police and correctional services are being conferred President’s Medals for Distinguished Service and medals for meritorious service.

In Police Service, the President’s Medal for distinguished service has been awarded to Ravi Manohara Karamcheti Tirumala Chary, assistant SP, Andhra Pradesh, in recognition of his “exemplary leadership and sustained commitment to public service.”

The awardees for the medal for meritorious service are S Krishna Mohan, Additional SP, AR, Kurnool district; K Rama Rao, assault commander, 5030, Greyhounds, AP; R Siva Reddy, DSP, FPB, CID, AP; K Narasimha Rao, IoP, RV & EO, Nellore; K Vikrama Rao, SI-551/125, DTC, PVP Manyam district; S Shafiulla, SI, DSB, Anantapur district; K Rama Krishna, ASI-1440, Undrajavaram PS, East Godavari district; M Gangadhara Rao, ASI-1296, East Traffic PS, Guntur district; A Abraham, ASI-1087, Chinna Chowk PS, Kadapa district; C Srinivasa Reddy, ARSI, 2nd Bn, APSP, Kurnool; EVK Muneswara Rao, ARSI-345, DAR, Anakapalli district; K Jayaram, ARSI, SAR CPL, AP Unit; K Narasimhulu, HC-168, SSG, Intelligence, AP; and G Rangaiah, ARHC-2134, DAR, Bapatla district.

In the correctional services, AP personnel received three medals for meritorious service, in recognition of their dedicated service in prison administration and correctional management.

At the national level, a total of 982 medals were announced across police, fire, home guard & civil defence and correctional services, including 125 medals for gallantry, 101 President’s Medals for distinguished service, and 756 Medals for Meritorious Service.

Officials said the “honours reaffirm the commitment and professionalism of personnel serving in internal security and public safety roles.”

Senior cops said the recognition would serve as a morale boost to the force and inspire higher standards of service delivery across departments.