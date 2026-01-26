R-Day Celebrations: AP Guv Abdul Nazeer Unfurls National Flag

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer unfurled the national flag here to commemorate the Republic Day celebrations. The southern state is celebrating the Republic Day for the first time in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati at Nelapadu village.

Following the flag hoisting, the Governor inspected the march past of various contingents. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and others were present.



