Question Legislatures, Leaders On Poll Promises: Jagan

Vijayawada: Affirming that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is scared for his failure in governance, former chief minister and YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the overwhelming response to his recent tours is a standing testimony of the huge anti-incumbency that rose within one year.



Naidu's impatience is being manifested in diversion politics and foisting false cases against political opponents, the YSRC chief added. Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Jagan Mohan Reddy said Naidu has been showing traits of a dictator by trying to suppress any dissent and gag the voices of those who question misusing police.

Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that the YSRC would soon provide a QR code enabling citizens to download Chandrababu Naidu’s manifesto under the title “Recalling Babu’s Manifesto.”

Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted that Naidu was sending MLAs and other leaders to citizens’ homes to explain his administration’s track record. During these visits, the public should show documents labelled as manifestos and bonds promising a secure future to the coalition leaders. The YSRC chief urged the public to question legislatures and leaders how well they have fulfilled the election promises. “It is time for people to question the coalition MLAs as to why they did not get the promised schemes during the past one year,” he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said Naidu government’s tactics are to catch the small fry, use coercion to seek confession and file cases against popular YSRC leaders unmindful of the fact that people could see through his game. He further said, “My visit to Sattenapalli on Wednesday in a curfew-like situation shows the measures of repressive methods being adopted by Chandrababu Naidu government. What is wrong if the Opposition leader visits to console a family and people are coming in large numbers to see him. People are vexed with the government and are looking towards YSRC.”

Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that atrocities on women and young girls are growing. No complaint is being received nor investigation taken up. Only after the Kuppam incident was trolled in social media did Chandrababu Naidu reacted, he said.

In one month’s time, the government has taken more loans than what YSRC has taken. It has pledged the NMDS assets for bonds and has given private parties access to exchequer which is unprecedented, Jagan Mohan Reddy said.