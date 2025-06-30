Quantum Valley In Amaravati To Be Akin To Silicon Valley In US: Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has said his vision is to develop Quantum Valley in state capital Amaravati on the lines of Silicon Valley in the US.

A Quantum Computing ecosystem, he said, should be set up and made fully operational in Amaravati by Jan 1, 2026.

Addressing the participants of a national workshop on ‘Amaravati Quantum Valley’ here on Monday, the chief minister said he wanted to transform Amaravati into a global capital for quantum technologies. The mega event was organised under the joint aegis of the AP government, the Union department of science and technology and major tech giants like Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen and Turbo etc.

Naidu presented the Amaravati Quantum Declaration with an emphasis on laying a road map for quantum and deep tech strategy. Accordingly, IBM-2 Quantum Computer (156 qubits) would be set up its unit in Amaravati --the first time in South Asia.

As per the plan, Quantum and AI would be integrated into AP’s educational curriculum from the academic year 2025-26 to benefit nearly six lakh students, he said, and called for intensification of India-US Quantum cooperation through academic, research and development and also through industry partnership.

Naidu traced the evolution of India’s tech journey beginning right from the IT revolution in the late 1992 to the dawn of Quantum Age. He laid stress on AP playing a crucial role in shaping the future deep technologies.

Naidu recalled, “I started promoting IT when my son Lokesh was a child. Now, he has been tasked with taking Quantum Computing forward. In the early 1990s, we built Hitech City in Hyderabad and now we are building Quantum Valley in Amaravati. The world has moved from the internet to AI and now the time has come for Quantum.”

He reminisced his earlier efforts to promote IT in a big way after realising its potential and recalled how his government had to keep pressing the Centre to deregulate the Telecom – which was a prerequisite. By now, mobile phones have become an essential device for one and all.

On similar lines, Quantum would become the future, he said, and wanted India not just to adopt it but to lead it globally.

Naidu said, “Technology and knowledge are today’s weapons, not war. We must leverage our demographic strength and English speaking population to establish ourselves as a global hub. India and the US must collaborate for the global good.”

He called for integration of Quantum Computing in sectors like governance, personal medicine, vaccine production, aerospace, drones and education. He said, “We will take the Amaravati Declaration to its logical conclusion with full support from the Centre.”

Naidu explained how he proposed to develop Quantum Valley in Amaravati. Along with the development of Quantum Valley Park in Amaravati, a full scale eco-system would be developed.

Quantum Computing, he said, would help find out real time data on various tools for analysis. For instance, this technology would be of immense use for finding out moisture in the soil, which would benefit the farm sector.

He highlighted the need for new technological revolutions like Quantum Technology, Deep Technology and Artificial Intelligence. AP has more opportunities in the fields of space city, space technology, defence, aerospace technology, electronics etc.

The chief minister pointed out that AP has started using WhatsApp to provide various government services to the people, via their mobile phones. From Aug. 15, the state would provide all citizen services through WhatsApp only, he said.

Naidu said AP was at present working on Data Lake. “We are doing geo-tagging of citizens’ residences and using service delivery, online files and cloud data in the governance of the state.”

Referring to the use of CC cameras, censors and variables to get data in real time, he said Quantum Computing would analyse such data.

Naidu invited startups to come and invest in Quantum Technology. The sky's the limit for invention. “We are setting up the Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs in five places including Amaravati,” he said.