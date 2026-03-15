Quantum Theory Holds Promise for Agriculture, Medicine

Vijayawada:Former principal of the College of Science and Technology, Andhra University, Prof. R.D. Ratna Raju highlighted the potential of quantum theory to drive progress in agriculture, medicine and metallurgy through innovative applications.

Alumni of the physics department of Andhra University organised a ‘Quantum Summit’ here on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Ratna Raju said the interface between mind and brain in quantum theory could lead to significant scientific advancements.

He commended Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for launching the Quantum Valley initiative at Amaravati, noting that it could bridge quantum foundations with real-world applications.

He also urged the government to recruit faculty members in the physics department of Andhra University to restore its past academic strength.

The alumni further appealed to the government to allocate 100 acres of land near Amaravati to establish a Vedanta University under Sringeri Peetam, aimed at advancing quantum computing and positioning Andhra Pradesh on the global scientific stage.