Quantum Tech to Prevent Satellite Hacking: AU Startup

Visakhapatnam: Quantum technology enhances the robustness of satellite and protects its signals from hacking, says Vineel Judson, the CEO of Taramandal, a space tech startup from Andhra University, Visakhapatnam.

Vineel thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for gifting quantum valley to the knowledge society of Andhra Pradesh.

Taramandal is known for developing a re-usable satellite with a modular analysis and synthesis facility.

Vineel and his mentor Prof P. Mallikarjuna Rao of AU Engineering College are currently developing Quantum Key Distribution, which is a ground-breaking cryptographic protocol that employs the fundamental laws of quantum mechanics to generate and securely distribute encryption keys. Unlike traditional encryption systems, QKD provides information-theoretic security, meaning any attempt to intercept the keys inevitably disturbs the quantum states involved and reveals the presence of an eavesdropper.

Prof Mallikarjuna Rao said as quantum computers evolve and threaten conventional encryption methods, QKD stands out as a future-proof solution. It is poised to become an integral part of modern digital infrastructure, protecting sensitive data in sectors such as banking, healthcare, national security and defense.

Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) is a cutting-edge cryptographic technique that leverages the principles of quantum mechanics to enable two parties to generate a shared, secret cryptographic key. This key can then be used to encrypt and decrypt messages, ensuring secure communication. The fundamental advantage of QKD lies in its ability to detect any eavesdropping attempts, as the act of measuring quantum data inherently alters it, thereby alerting the communicating parties to potential security breaches.

Prof Rao said by embedding these chips into Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, it can overcome the geographic limitations of fiber-based terrestrial QKD. Satellites can establish secure quantum channels between continents, oceans and remote regions, forming the backbone of a global quantum-secure internet.

Taramandal will have its own satellite equipped with QKD to watch over the satellites in the lower earth orbit.

“We may launch this satellite with the help of a private agency during the last quarter of next year,” Prof Mallikarjuna Rao said.