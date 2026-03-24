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Quantum Conclave, National Hackathon Begin in Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh
24 March 2026 8:53 PM IST

50+ teams join event; experts from IBM and others lead sessions

Quantum Conclave, National Hackathon Begin in Amaravati
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Event backs Amaravati Quantum Valley vision as global quantum hub.(Image: facebook.com/SRMUAP)

Vijayawada: A three-day Quantum Computing Conclave (QC²), along with a 36-hour national hackathon, began at SRM University-AP in Amaravati on Tuesday, focusing on next-generation technologies and innovation.

The event has attracted over 50 student teams from across the country, aimed at strengthening knowledge and industry exposure in quantum computing and related fields.

Experts, including Sridhar CV, mission director of Amaravati Quantum Valley; Dr Dhinakaran Vinayagamurthy of IBM Quantum India; Uday Sannigrahi of Infinipoint Tech; and Dr Kumar Gautam of QRACE, are leading training sessions, workshops and discussions.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Ch Satish Kumar said the university is proud to be the first academic partner of the Amaravati Quantum Valley project. Faculty members highlighted emerging opportunities and plans to develop quantum computing infrastructure on campus.

Sridhar CV said Amaravati Quantum Valley aims to emerge as one of the world’s top five quantum hubs. Dr Gautam announced that top performers in the hackathon would receive internships, placements and start-up support.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
quantum computing SRM University-AP Amaravati 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
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