Quantum Computing Hub in Amaravati Proposed as Part of DeepTech Research Park Project

Vijayawada: The AP government, led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is forming a dedicated task force and developing a strategic roadmap to create a world-class quantum computing hub, the Quantum Valley.

This is being done in alignment with the National Quantum Mission and in collaboration with IIT Madras, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and IBM, “fostering cutting-edge research, innovation, and talent development in the state.”

Just as the state pioneered the Information Technology (IT) revolution of the 1990s, the government is now focused on securing a first-mover advantage in Quantum Technology, a field poised to drive revolutionary advancements across various sectors.

The state hosted a high-level meeting at the Block 1 Conference Hall, Amaravati, to lay the groundwork for establishing the Quantum Computing Hub. The meeting was attended by industry leaders and the academia, including Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman and MD of L&T SN Subramanyan, secretary to department of science and technology Prof Abhay Karandikar, head of Quantum Technology Centre, DST Dr JBV Reddy, IIT Tirupati director Prof Satyanarayana Kalidindi, IIT Madras director Prof Kamakoti, IBM Research India director Dr Amith Singhee, and IBM Quantum India leader Venkat Subramaniam.

The primary agenda is to discuss the establishment of a Quantum Computing Hub in Amaravati, which will form a crucial part of the DeepTech Research Park.

Officials said the Quantum Computing Hub in Amaravati will play a pivotal role in advancing research and industry applications, particularly in key sectors like finance, healthcare, logistics, and security. The government’s collaboration with IBM, TCS and IIT Madras will ensure that the hub not only fosters world-class quantum research but also attracts top-tier talent and global investments.

TCS will contribute its expertise in AI, data science and cloud-based quantum applications, while IBM’s research strengths will further drive technological breakthroughs in the field.

The officials said the initiative is also part of a broader plan to establish a DeepTech Research Park in Amaravati, for which an MoU with IIT Madras has been signed. This research park will serve as a hub for cutting-edge technological advancements by providing a state-of-the-art ecosystem for research, design and incubation.

The DeepTech Research Park will also facilitate international collaborations, ensuring a global academic presence in Amaravati while attracting technology leaders and research institutions working in the quantum computing, AI, Space technology, defence and energy sectors.

The officials said significant progress has already been made in advancing this initiative. A DeepTech Innovation Hexagon Proposal has been framed, with an advisory committee established to guide policy development for international university campuses. Notably, Purdue University (USA) and University of Tokyo (Japan) have accepted the proposal, with further discussions ongoing with Australian universities through the Education Centre of Australia (ECA).

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said, “We are setting up a task force and working on a plan to create a 'Quantum Valley', a world-class quantum computing hub in Andhra Pradesh that is in line with the National Quantum Mission. This initiative, in collaboration with IIT Madras, TCS and IBM, will help our state become a national hub for quantum computing research, attracting top-tier talent and global investments.”