Quantum Computing Centre To Begin Operations in Amaravati by early 2026: CM Naidu

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced that a quantum computing centre will begin operations in Amaravati by January 1, 2026, marking the beginning of the state's quantum valley initiative.

Addressing the Amaravati Quantum Valley Workshop in Vijayawada, Naidu stressed the need for quantum computing and highlighted the importance of creating a robust ecosystem and identifying relevant use cases.

Quantum computing is the need of the hour. By January 1, the quantum computing centre will be operational in Amaravati. This marks the beginning of the quantum valley, Naidu said.

The state is working ambitiously to develop Amaravati, its greenfield capital, into South Asia's first quantum valley.

Naidu noted that quantum computing will play a crucial role in advancing the state's technological landscape.

"Today, we are going to announce the Amaravati Declaration. This will take the initiative to its logical conclusion. I assure you, time and again, that any hurdle I will resolve it. I will sort it out," Naidu said in his direct message to investors and quantum computing stakeholders.

With the support of the Government of India, the TDP chief asserted that there would be no obstacles to Andhra Pradesh's quantum valley ambitions.

Naidu also pointed out that leading national and international quantum computing experts are participating in the workshop and expressed confidence that �everything is possible� going forward.