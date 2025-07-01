Quadric IT Wins at AI Hackathon for Police AI Tool

The solution, Blue Query, is a voice-first, AI-powered platform that enables officers to retrieve investigation-critical information using natural language in both English and Telugu. The system was conceptualised and built by Sujay Anishetti and Sai Ajit Bhavaraju, with guidance from a senior leadership team comprising Raghuram Thatavarthy, Kesari Sai Krishna Sabniveesu, Kamal Chand Kotha, and Priyatham Thatavarthy.

Mr. Raghuram Thatavarthy, CEO of Quadric IT, stated that the award represents “not only a recognition of technological innovation but also a responsibility to contribute meaningfully to governance and public safety.” He reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to integrating ERP systems with Artificial Intelligence to improve both public and private sector operations.

Senior advisor Mr. Kesari Sai Krishna Sabniveesu, known for his expertise in ERP and generative AI solutions, played a pivotal role in the architectural development of Blue Query. He highlighted the importance of collaborative platforms like hackathons in fostering practical AI solutions for institutional use.

The AI 4 Andhra Police Hackathon 2025 saw participation from 57 teams across India. Quadric IT competed in Use Case 2 – CCTNS CoPilot Engine, focusing on AI-based enhancements to the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System. The company’s solution was recognised for its practicality, scalability, and local language adaptability.

According to official sources, the Andhra Pradesh Police has expressed interest in adopting Blue Query as a full-scale deployable tool, further validating its effectiveness. This accolade positions Quadric IT as a frontrunner in the field of GovTech and AI-integrated ERP solutions, underlining its role in India’s evolving digital governance landscape.