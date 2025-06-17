QR Code System For Autos Promises Safer And Smarter Travel For Pilgrims

TIRUPATI: Pilgrims and local commuters in Tirupati can now have a safer travel experience, thanks to the introduction of the QR code-based registration system for the autorickshaws in the city.

Designed to bring transparency and quick emergency response to public transport, the initiative would check fraud, overcharging, overspeeding etc.

A limited number of vehicles have been enlisted for this system that started today, but all autos would soon be brought under its ambit.

Passengers will be able to scan a QR code displayed both inside and outside each auto to access the driver’s full identity, share trip details with family members, and even alert the police control room in case of an emergency or unacceptable behaviour.

The system allows real-time location tracking and direct access to nearby police stations, adding a layer of digital security for every ride.

“This is a very practical and timely move. As pilgrims, we’re not always familiar with the city or the routes. This should be of help to us,” said Vijay Sharma, a pilgrim from Madhya Pradesh.

Tirupati witnesses the arrival of thousands of pilgrims every day. They rely mostly on autorickshaws to reach temples as also their accommodations and local landmarks.

There have been cases of autos overcharging or even attempting to divert passengers to strange routes. In one such instance two years ago, a couple was robbed by a driver after they were taken to an area in Tirupati rural.

“With this QR code system, we will have a record of who’s driving which auto, where they are, and who is riding with them. It allows passengers to travel with confidence, and helps us to respond quickly if anything goes wrong,” said SP Harshavardhan Raju.

He said the initiative would not only help prevent misuse but also improve overall traffic monitoring and service accountability.