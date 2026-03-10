QR Code Digital Stickers For Autos launched in Prakasam district

Nellore: In a move to enhance passenger safety and strengthen traffic monitoring, Prakasam district superintendent of police V. Harshavardhan Raju on Tuesday launched a digital number sticker system for auto-rickshaws in the district. The stickers were unveiled at the District Police Parade Ground in Ongole as part of the police department’s digitalisation initiative.

The system enables passengers to access complete details of the auto-rickshaw and its driver through a QR code placed behind the driver’s seat. By scanning the code using Google Lens, passengers can view the driver’s information, vehicle details and other safety features, ensuring greater transparency and security during travel.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said the initiative would help passengers travel safely while enabling the police to quickly identify vehicles when required. The digital identification stickers will also assist in traffic regulation and help curb illegal activities involving auto-rickshaws.

As part of the first phase, digital number stickers are being issued to auto-rickshaws operating in Ongole town. Each vehicle will receive two stickers and an A4-sized display board containing the QR code and driver details. The information will be linked to a dedicated portal, www.todaysafejourney.com

, where the vehicle and driver details will be stored.

After scanning the QR code, passengers can view and print the driver’s details, share vehicle information with family members through WhatsApp and track their travel location during emergencies.

The system also allows passengers to rate the driver’s behaviour and service, lodge complaints with the police control room if belongings are left behind, and make emergency calls to 112 when necessary.

In addition, details of nearby police stations and contact numbers of officers will be displayed to help passengers seek assistance quickly.

To obtain the digital stickers, auto owners and drivers must submit their vehicle details, Aadhaar card, driving licence and passport-size photographs to the traffic police. The information will be uploaded to the website, which will generate a unique QR code and digital identification number for each auto-rickshaw.

The SP urged auto drivers and owners across the district to cooperate with the police and obtain the digital identification numbers. He also advised drivers to follow traffic rules, avoid overcharging passengers, refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol, and ensure that only licensed drivers operate the vehicles.

Drivers were also instructed not to allow unnecessary persons to sit beside the driver’s seat and to treat passengers, particularly women and the elderly, with courtesy and respec