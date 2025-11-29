Q2 GDP Growth Rate Places India as World's Fastest Growing Major Economy: AP CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the 8.2 per cent GDP growth rate in the second quarter of FY26 is uplifting news for every citizen and a pace which places India as the world's fastest-growing major economy.

The chief minister made these remarks in reaction to a social media post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who termed the 8.2 per cent GDP growth rate as very encouraging.

"India's 8.2% GDP growth in Q2 of 2025-26 is uplifting news for every citizen, a pace that places India as the world's fastest-growing major economy," said Naidu in a post on X, late on Friday.

According to the TDP supremo, sectors such as manufacturing, construction, financial services, real estate and professional services are driving rising productivity and a vibrant economic environment.

Calling this development particularly encouraging, the CM noted that the nation is steadily advancing towards the vision of Viksit Bharat (developed nation) under the leadership of PM Modi.



