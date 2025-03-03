PVTG Women Threaten Protest over Drinking Water Crisis

Visakhapatnam: Pedagaruvu village, located within Arla panchayat of Rolugunta mandal in Anakapalle district, is home to thirteen families comprising sixty individuals from the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), the Kondu tribe. Despite the village’s remote setting, the residents face a critical issue that has remained unaddressed the lack of access to clean drinking water. For several years, the women of Pedagaruvu village have been compelled to navigate a steep descent to retrieve water from a nearby spring.

In frustration over the inaction of local authorities, the women have warned that if the water supply issue is not resolved within one week, they will stage a protest at the mandal parishad development officer (MPDO) office on International Women’s Day. The challenges faced by these villagers can be traced back to 2018, when local authorities deemed it impractical to implement a drinking water scheme for Pedagaruvu village due to its exclusion from revenue records. However, the villagers sought to address the issue independently; in 2019, they dedicated three months to excavating a 40-foot well. This initiative garnered attention from various media outlets, resulting in the allocation of funds from the 15th Finance Commission to install an electric motor in the well and supply drinking water through iron pipes.

Unfortunately, this solution has proven to be temporary. The iron piping has since corroded, and the water from the taps is now contaminated. Despite multiple complaints by the women, local authorities have yet to take appropriate action, compelling the villagers to continue relying on the spring water at the base of the hill.

Kilo Anusha, a villager, expressed the profound difficulties experienced by the tribal women, stating, “We are suffering tremendously. The ascent and descent of the steep hill are exhausting. If the authorities do not provide us with drinking water immediately, we will advocate for our rights.” Another resident, Sedara Devi, echoed the urgency of the matter, emphasising that the government must provide us with drinking water facilities without delay.

These PVTG women have articulated that officials claim substantial funds have been allocated to the PM-JANMAN scheme through the Jal Jeevan Mission; however, tribal women residing in hilltop villages persist in suffering from health issues attributed to water shortages.