Puttaparthi Power Network Upgraded To Meet Festival Load

TIRUPATI: The Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) has strengthened the power network in Puttaparthi to ensure uninterrupted electricity during the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. With thousands of devotees expected, officials said demand—normally 6 MW with an 8 MW peak—is likely to rise to 10 MW during the festivities.

The existing 33/11 kV substation, equipped with two 8 MVA transformers, can handle the higher load. Power to the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust is being supplied through a dedicated 11 kV AB cable feeder, while the Prashanthi-I, Prashanthi-II and Ujwala feeders have been prepared as backups. APSPDCL operates 72 distribution transformers across the town.

As part of Mandir-related upgrades worth ₹1.28 crore, the department has replaced 5 km of conductor with higher-capacity lines, installed 40 new AB switches, erected five three-phase transformers for temporary structures, and raised road-crossing lines to allow safe chariot movement. Mandir transformers have been upgraded from 250 KVA to 315 KVA, while one at Hill View Stadium has been enhanced similarly.

APSPDCL CMD Siva Sankar Lotheti said the company has invested ₹7.20 crore to reinforce the entire system. “All major works were completed ahead of the celebrations. We have deployed 150 personnel and 60 contract workers to ensure stable, reliable power for devotees and essential services,” he said.

For police operations, works costing ₹16.60 lakh have been completed to ensure uninterrupted supply. Town-wide strengthening, including new transformers in overloaded areas and network upgrades, cost ₹1.06 crore, while ₹13.60 lakh has been spent on power arrangements for parking zones.