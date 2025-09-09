Put AP on Top in Ease of Doing Business: Bharath

Kurnool: Minister of industries and commerce T.G. Bharath has called upon the industrialists to help position the state at the top in the national Ease of Doing Business survey.

Addressing an “Ease of Doing Business” workshop, organised by the industries department in Kurnool on Monday, the minister said the government is providing incentives, facilities and a business-friendly environment to attract investments.

He said the coalition government has restored confidence among industrialists for the past 15 months, which was lacking under the previous regime.

Incentives worth Rs.5,000–Rs.6,000 crore are planned to be cleared in the coming two months and a single-window system is being strengthened to ensure investors need not approach multiple offices, he said.

Referring to ArcelorMittal’s decision to set up operations in AP, Bharath credited Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and minister Nara Lokesh for bringing the global steel major to the state. He said projects such as Jai Raj Ispat are also receiving promised support in water supply and other facilities.

The minister claimed that Rs.11 lakh crore worth of investments have come to the state in 15 months, creating employment opportunities. The government aims to generate 20 lakh jobs, while countering “misleading reports” on land allotments by the Opposition.

The minister stressed that the state is moving beyond “Ease of Doing Business” to “Speed of Business,” and industrialists should highlight these efforts in central surveys.