Pushpayagam Mahotsavam Held at Srinivasa Mangapuram Temple

TIRUPATI: The Pushpayagam Mahotsavam was held with religious fervour at the Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srinivasa Mangapuram near Tirupati on Sunday.

The rituals began in the morning with Vedic programmes conducted in the yagasala between 7 am and 10 am. This was followed by Snapana Tirumanjanam to the utsava deities of Lord Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi between 10 am and 11 am. During the ritual, the deities were offered abhishekam with milk, curd, honey, coconut water, turmeric and sandalwood.

The Pushpayagam Mahotsavam was conducted between 2 pm and 4 pm in the afternoon in a devotional atmosphere. The ritual was performed using 12 varieties of flowers and six types of sacred leaves.

Flowers used in the ceremony included chrysanthemum, rose, oleander, champak, jasmine, rukshi, kanakambaram, lotus, water lily, mogali and manu sampangi. Sacred leaves such as tulasi, davanam, maruvam, bilvam and panneeru were also used.

Temple officials said about four tonnes of flowers were offered by devotees for the Pushpayagam. The offerings were brought by devotees from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Devotees participated in large numbers and witnessed the ritual.