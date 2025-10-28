Pushpayagam in Tirumala on Oct. 30

Tirumala: The annual Pushpayagam in Tirumala will be held on October 30 with Ankurarpanam on October 29.

The Ankurarpanam takes place in Vasanta Mandapam with Mritsangrahanam, Asthanam and other religious activities between 6pm and 8pm on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Snapana Tirumanjanam takes place between 9am and 11am followed by Pushpayagam from 1pm to 5pm on October 30. The utsava deities of Sri Malayappa Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi will be seated on a special platform in kalyanotsava mandapam and floral bath will be offered with varieties of tonnes of aromatic, traditional and ornamental flowers on the auspicious occasion.

TTD has cancelled Sahasra Deepalakara Seva on October 29 and kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam on October 30 owing to the festivities.