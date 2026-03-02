Pushkarini Inaugurated at Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy Temple

Nellore: The sacred precincts of the Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Konda Bitragunta resonated with devotional fervour as the newly reconstructed Pushkarini (temple tank) was inaugurated on Sunday amid Vedic chants.

The Koneru, rebuilt at a cost of over ₹2.5 crore, was undertaken as a devotional offering by Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy. The foundation stone was laid on August 10 last year, and the project was completed in time for the temple’s Brahmotsavams. The Vemireddy couple were accorded a traditional Purna Kumbha welcome by Vedic scholars.

After inaugurating the Pushkarini, the couple offered special prayers and received Vedic blessings from temple priests. Addressing the gathering, MP Prabhakar Reddy said serving the deity was a blessing and remarked that temples are living symbols of India’s enduring spiritual heritage.

MLA Prasanthi Reddy described the reconstruction of the Koneru as a divine opportunity and said the initiative was realised through the grace of the Lord. She also welcomed the government’s renewed focus on temple development.

Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao, MLC Beeda Ravichandra and Kavali MLA Kavya Krishna Reddy also participated in the ceremony. They said the long-pending reconstruction of the Bitragunta Koneru had finally been completed and expressed hope that devotees would be blessed with prosperity.

The event drew a large gathering of devotees, turning the temple premises into a centre of spiritual celebration.