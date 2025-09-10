Push for Machilipatnam–Repalle Rail Line Gathers Momentum

Vijayawada: The long-pending Machilipatnam–Repalle railway line, a long-cherished aspiration of the people of Krishna district, may soon take shape. Machilipatnam MP and Lok Sabha Committee on Subordinate Legislation Chairman Vallabhaneni Balashouri on Tuesday met Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar and senior officials in New Delhi to press for key projects concerning his constituency.

Balashouri stressed the importance of the Machilipatnam–Repalle line, explaining that it would decongest Vijayawada Junction by providing an alternate route between Kolkata and Chennai, cutting nearly 70 km of travel distance. This, he said, would save time and reduce freight costs significantly. Once the Machilipatnam port becomes operational, the line would serve as a major coastal corridor for low-cost cargo movement, forming a vital link in the proposed coastal railway corridor connecting Narsapur, Repalle, Nizampatnam, and Bapatla. He urged the Railway Board to expedite the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and grant approvals at the earliest.The MP also sought construction of road overbridges and underbridges at Ramavarappadu, Gudavalli, Tennneru, Pedana, Bandar Port Road, and Gudivada Gate to ease traffic congestion. Responding to public demand, he called for a daily Machilipatnam–Tirupati train, citing hardships caused by the current coach attachment system at Gudivada. Satish Kumar assured that the proposals would be examined positively.